AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which QB Prospect Tumbles to 3rd Round?

Luke Easterling

Quarterbacks are always worth a premium on draft weekend, and many expect five of them to come off the board in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert all appear to be top-10 locks, while Utah State's Jordan Love could also generate interest in the top half of the first round.

The next one off the board is expected to be Washington's Jacob Eason, who could be a perfect fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should they want to replace Jameis Winston with the No. 14 overall pick.

But in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, Eason not only falls out of the first round completely, but also out of the second round, eventually landing with the Carolina Panthers at No. 69 overall in the third round.

Who do the Bucs land instead? 

They start by addressing their need at offensive tackle, spending that No. 14 overall pick on Georgia's Andrew Thomas. Here's what Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had to say about the pick:

Thomas is the fourth offensive linemen off the board, and he's the fourth offensive linemen to help himself with a strong combine performance. In Tampa Bay, he solidifies an offensive line that ranked in the bottom third in both pass protection and run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.

Wilson has Tampa Bay going defense in the second round, landing a bargain in Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, a versatile trench player who would be a perfect fit for Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and his multiple-front scheme.

This projection also gives the Bucs a boost in the offensive backfield, sending Utah running back Zack Moss to Tampa Bay in the third round.

To check out the full three-round projection at CBS Sports. click here.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Buc of the Day: LB Hardy Nickerson

Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Hardy Nickerson.

J. Kanno

Who Would Bucs Take in Redo of 2017 NFL Draft?

If the Bucs got a second chance to make their 2017 first-round pick, who would they select?

Luke Easterling

Buc of the Day: CB Brian Kelly

Get to know former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brian Kelly.

J. Kanno

Bucs Add Former Safety to Coaching Staff

Tampa Bay is bringing back a familiar face, but this time he'll be on the sidelines.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Top QB Falls Out of Top 10

Which of this year's top quarterback prospects could tumble out of the top 10 picks?

Luke Easterling

Breaking Down Jameis Winston's 2019 Interceptions

Winston led the league with 30 picks last year, throwing them in every different kind of situation.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: Small-School Sleeper Targets for Bucs

Tampa Bay should keep an eye on these under-the-radar prospects come draft weekend.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Draft: 10 WR Prospects Bucs Could Target on Day 3

Tampa Bay should be on the lookout for a new No. 3 wide receiver in the later rounds.

Luke Easterling

2020 NFL Mock Draft: Could Bucs Score Multiple 1st-Round Picks?

If the Bucs made a trade into the latter half of the first round, who would be their target?

Luke Easterling

by

Bmlerman

Do you agree, Bucs fans?

Luke Easterling