2020 NFL Mock Draft: Which QB Prospect Tumbles to 3rd Round?

Quarterbacks are always worth a premium on draft weekend, and many expect five of them to come off the board in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert all appear to be top-10 locks, while Utah State's Jordan Love could also generate interest in the top half of the first round.

The next one off the board is expected to be Washington's Jacob Eason, who could be a perfect fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, should they want to replace Jameis Winston with the No. 14 overall pick.

But in the latest 2020 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, Eason not only falls out of the first round completely, but also out of the second round, eventually landing with the Carolina Panthers at No. 69 overall in the third round.

Who do the Bucs land instead?

They start by addressing their need at offensive tackle, spending that No. 14 overall pick on Georgia's Andrew Thomas. Here's what Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had to say about the pick:

Thomas is the fourth offensive linemen off the board, and he's the fourth offensive linemen to help himself with a strong combine performance. In Tampa Bay, he solidifies an offensive line that ranked in the bottom third in both pass protection and run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.

Wilson has Tampa Bay going defense in the second round, landing a bargain in Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, a versatile trench player who would be a perfect fit for Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and his multiple-front scheme.

This projection also gives the Bucs a boost in the offensive backfield, sending Utah running back Zack Moss to Tampa Bay in the third round.

To check out the full three-round projection at CBS Sports. click here.