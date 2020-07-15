AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Former Bucs LB David Lewis Dies at 65

Luke Easterling

David Lewis, a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker who played a key role in the team's first run of success, has died at the age of 65.

A second round pick in the 1977 NFL Draft out of USC, Lewis became one of many defensive playmakers for a Bucs team that quickly went from an NFL laughingstock to division champs and challenging for a Super Bowl run. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1980, and spent five of his seven NFL seasons in Tampa Bay, playing the best football of his career for the Bucs.

Most recently, Lewis was coaching high school football at Tampa Catholic, where he was beloved by players and fellow coaches alike.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs Getting $10 Million in Stadium Upgrades for COVID-19

Raymond James Stadium will look a bit different this year in response to COVID-19.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Tight End

Who will get the lion's share of the snaps in a loaded tight end group in Tampa Bay?

J. Kanno

Where Does Bucs' TE Group Rank in the NFL?

See how the Bucs' tight ends stack up against the rest of their counterparts across the league.

Luke Easterling

Do the Bucs Have One of the NFL's Most Complete Rosters?

Tampa Bay's balance on both sides of the ball make them one of the league's best rosters.

Luke Easterling

by

Footballfan55

LOOK: Tom Brady's 'Madden NFL 21' Rating

See where Tampa Bay's QB lands in this year's video game ratings.

Luke Easterling

What if Tom Brady Never Plays for the Bucs?

A season lost to COVID-19 could be just the latest in a long line of what-ifs for Bucs fans.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin, Mike Evans Among NFL's Top-Graded WRs in 2019

Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl pair of wide receivers were unsurprisingly among the league's most highly graded last year.

Luke Easterling

Shaq Barrett is Taking Over NFL Network

Tampa Bay's star pass rusher gets to pick the programming Tuesday.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Wide Receiver

Who will rise up and take Tampa Bay's No. 3 WR spot alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin?

J. Kanno

Rob Gronkowski Has Always Been Fearless

Gronk's dad talks about raising Tampa Bay's new tight end.

Luke Easterling