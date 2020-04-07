Fans React to Bucs' New Uniforms

From the moment the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms back in 2014, fans were wondering why any change was made at all.

If it's not broke, don't fix it, right?

Well, the Bucs admitted their mistake with the unveiling of their latest uniforms Tuesday, tossing out the futuristic and highly criticized alarm-clock getup in favor of a return to their previous look.

Along with home and away combos that closely mirror the ones the team wore from 1997-2013, the new uniforms also feature a new, all-pewter alternate set.

How did fans react this time around?

Some fans lamented the lack of old-school orange, but while the team is currently not allowed to do a full throwback game due to NFL rules, there are hopes that those rules will be changing in the future.

Overall, this "return to glory" update is sitting much better with the fan base overall than the team's last attempt to change things up.