Bruce Arians, Devonta Freeman Comment on Bucs' Interest in Veteran RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hopeful their rushing attack will be much improved in 2020, but it's still unclear if the team is looking to add a veteran free agent before the start of the season.

One player who could be a potential target for the team is Devonta Freeman, who was recently released by the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, following their addition of Todd Gurley.

When asked about the team's potential interest in Freeman, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians didn't seem confident the team could afford him.

"If his price tag was reasonable," Arians said via video conference call Thursday. "He's asking for a lot of money, and we don't have a lot of money."

Thursday night, Freeman took to social media in response to Arians' comments on his asking price:

Last year's rushing duties in Tampa Bay were mostly split between Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones II. Jones had a strong bounce-back season after a dismal rookie campaign the year before, but Barber wasn't re-signed this offseason. The Bucs spent a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Vanderbilt's Ke'Shawn Vaughn, making it doubtful that Tampa Bay would be interested in breaking the bank to add another back to the group.

While in theory, the fit would be great for Freeman in Tampa Bay, it's unlikely the Bucs would be willing to spend much on him, considering the moves they've already made and their lack of cap space.

No matter what, it sounds like Freeman would prefer the team negotiate with his team directly instead of just assuming he wants more money than they can afford.