Will Tom Brady Throw a TD Pass in Every Game This Season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback in Tom Brady, one they hope will turn the ball over far less often than Jameis Winston did over the last five seasons.

But will Brady be able to put the ball in the end zone as often as Winston did?

Brady tossed just 24 touchdown passes last season, while Winston threw 33, finishing second in the NFL to league MVP Lamar Jackson.

The latest odds give Brady just an 11 percent chance of tossing at least one touchdown pass in every game this season.

"There has been plenty of talk about Brady's passing yards and touchdowns, but this is quite an original metric on which to judge Tampa's new QB," says Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt. "Carson Wentz was the only player last season to achieve the feat, but if anyone else can do it surely it's the GOAT, and a chance to increase your money eight fold will be tempting to some of the most optimistic bettors out there"

The last time Brady achieved that feat? 2012, when he tossed 34 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

Brady threw just eight interceptions last season, as well, and has only thrown 29 over the past four seasons combined.

It might be a tall task to expect a 43-year-old quarterback to find the end zone every week for an entire season, but with the amount of pass-catching weapons Brady will have at his disposal in Tampa Bay, it wouldn't be surprising to see him disappoint the doubters once again.