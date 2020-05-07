AllBucs
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Will Tom Brady Throw a TD Pass in Every Game This Season?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new quarterback in Tom Brady, one they hope will turn the ball over far less often than Jameis Winston did over the last five seasons.

But will Brady be able to put the ball in the end zone as often as Winston did? 

Brady tossed just 24 touchdown passes last season, while Winston threw 33, finishing second in the NFL to league MVP Lamar Jackson.

The latest odds give Brady just an 11 percent chance of tossing at least one touchdown pass in every game this season.

"There has been plenty of talk about Brady's passing yards and touchdowns, but this is quite an original metric on which to judge Tampa's new QB," says Oddschecker spokesperson Pete Watt. "Carson Wentz was the only player last season to achieve the feat, but if anyone else can do it surely it's the GOAT, and a chance to increase your money eight fold will be tempting to some of the most optimistic bettors out there"

The last time Brady achieved that feat? 2012, when he tossed 34 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

Brady threw just eight interceptions last season, as well, and has only thrown 29 over the past four seasons combined.

It might be a tall task to expect a 43-year-old quarterback to find the end zone every week for an entire season, but with the amount of pass-catching weapons Brady will have at his disposal in Tampa Bay, it wouldn't be surprising to see him disappoint the doubters once again.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Mike Evans

What should fantasy football owners expect from Mike Evans in 2020?

J. Kanno

NFL Issues Memo to Teams on Reopening Facilities

The league is giving teams guidelines on how they may go about opening their facilities in the near future.

Luke Easterling

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Which Top QB Goes No. 1?

Next year's draft is loaded with promising QB prospects, but which one will be picked first?

Luke Easterling

Eli Manning: Tom Brady Will Have Tough Transition with Bucs

One Super Bowl MVP thinks another will have a difficult time adjusting to his new team.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Raymond Calais Highlights

Check one Tampa Bay's seventh-round pick in action.

Luke Easterling

How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Will Impact Bucs' 2020 Schedule

Tampa Bay should have plenty of prime-time games thanks to their new additions.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Chapelle Russell Gets Draft Day Call from Bucs

Watch the reaction from Temple linebacker Chapelle Russell as he gets the call from the Bucs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

NFL Announces Date, Time for 2020 Schedule Release

See when the NFL will be unveiling the full 17-week schedule for the 2020 season.

Luke Easterling

Bucs 2020 Fantasy Outlook: Tom Brady

What should fantasy football owners expect from Tom Brady this season?

J. Kanno

NFL Planning to Release 2020 Schedule This Week

The league is still set to move forward with a business-as-usual 2020 schedule later this week.

Luke Easterling