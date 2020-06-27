AllBucs
Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen Ranked Among NFL's Best Interior Offensive Linemen

Luke Easterling

There are always a million things to talk about every NFL offseason, and one of the favorite pastimes is ranking every possible thing within the league.

Some of the latest lists are coming from CBS Sports, where they're ranking to top 10 players at every position group in the NFL. They recently posted their ranking for the top interior offensive lineman in the league, and a pair of Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the cut.

Left guard Ali Marpet and center Ryan Jensen both land in their top 10:

Marpet, a former second-round pick out of Hobart College, has overcome doubts about his level of competition in college to become arguably the most underrated offensive lineman in the entire league. Though he's yet to make a Pro Bowl, he's been more than deserving on multiple occasions.

Jensen's performance in 2019 was key for one of the NFL's most explosive offenses, as he helped protect the NFL's leading passer in Jameis Winston, who threw for over 5,000 yards. He's living up to every penny the Bucs paid him in free agency a few offseasons ago.

These two players will continue to be vital to Tampa Bay's offensive success, especially now that Tom Brady is calling the signals behind them.

