Are the Bucs a Top-5 Roster in the NFL?

Luke Easterling

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some big additions to an already promising roster this offseason, but did those moves put them among the league's elite teams?

According to the good folks at Pro Football Focus, the answer is yes.

PFF recently released their rankings for all 32 rosters in the NFL, and the Bucs come in at No. 5, thanks in large part to one of the league's best groups of pass-catchers:

Chris Godwin finished the 2019 season with a 90.7 PFF grade that ranked first among qualifying wide receivers, and Mike Evans wasn't far behind, with a mark of 85.7 that tied for sixth. They were the only wide receiver duo in the NFL with both players ranked among the top 10 at the position in terms of PFF overall grade. After wallowing through a season with well-below-average receiving options in New England, quarterback Tom Brady will be spoiled for choices in Tampa Bay.

It's hard to argue with PFF's assessment that wide receiver is Tampa Bay's biggest strength, thanks to their pair of Pro Bowlers. But they also target safety as the team's biggest weakness, despite plenty of depth and the addition of a future star in rookie Antoine Winfield, Jr., a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Running back seems to be a much weaker point on this roster than the back end of the secondary.

To check out the PFF's full rankings, including the player they think will be Tampa Bay's "X-Factor" this season, click here.

