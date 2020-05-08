5 Best Games on Bucs' 2020 Schedule

The Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay will be televised, moreso than any Bucs season in recent memory.

The NFL schedule release made it abundantly clear just how big of an impact Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay is. They were rewarded with five primetime games, the most of any team this season.

It's not just the primetime games that should get a lot of attention. The Bucs play five 2019 playoff teams, including the Super Bowl champions. As most of these games come in the middle of the season, Tampa may get a sense of their playoff prospects before December.

Here are the top-five games on the Bucs' 2020 schedule:

Week 6 vs. Green Bay

The Bucs' rivalry with the Packers dates back to their days in the NFC Central division, when fans cheered as Warren Sapp terrorized Brett Favre. Times have certainly changed as now fans can look forward to a duel between two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Brady hopping over to the NFC opens up a more diverse set of matchups for him, including this face-off with Aaron Rodgers. The former Patriots quarterback has even said that Rodgers is the more talented passer.

The Packers were Super Bowl contenders last year and could very well be again in 2020. Their defense might be the best the Bucs face all season. If they can top Rodgers and the Packers, it would be an early playoff indicator for Tampa Bay.

Week 7 at Las Vegas

This is a primetime game loaded with history. The Bucs face their former head coach, Jon Gruden, for the first time since his return to coaching. Gruden faces the quarterback who robbed him of potential Super Bowl glory in 2001 in the infamous "Tuck Rule" game. The storylines are practically endless.

Both teams finished last season with 7-9 records. Though both teams improved from the year before, neither was happy with the end result.

The Raiders boast many young, promising players, but the biggest question they face is their quarterback situation. Seventh-year starter Derek Carr may find himself replaced by former Titans QB Marcus Mariota. Either would have to bring his A-game to face off with Tom Brady and an aggressive Bucs defense.

Week 9 vs. New Orleans

A divisional game is always a big deal, but when it comes with a showdown between two future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks, it's nothing less than a spectacle.

Thought the Bucs face the Saints in the season opener, it's their primetime matchup that should see the most drama. At the midpoint of the season, both teams will be in the thick of the playoff hunt, whether they lead the pack or fighting to even contend.

The Bucs lost both games to the Saints last year, outclassed in nearly every sense. With Tom Brady under center, the Bucs have new energy to bring to this otherwise one-sided rivalry.

Week 11 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have a lot of bulletin board material for this Monday night game. They lost Super Bowl LIII to Tom Brady's Patriots, and they were trounced at home 40-55 by the Bucs last season. Revenge will be at the forefront of their minds.

Though the Rams certainly experienced some Super Bowl hangover last year, missing the playoffs with a 9-7 record, they remain a dangerous team so long as Sean McVay is their head coach and Aaron Donald is playing on their offensive line.

Though the Bucs were largely successful in neutralizing Donald in their game last year, he remains one of the best defensive players in the NFL and is capable of turning the tide of a game single-handedly.

The big question for Tampa Bay is whether they will be able to repeat their defensive performance from last year. They forced four Jared Goff turnovers, prompting an absurd 68 pass attempts from the Rams QB just to stay in the game.

If they're able to fluster Goff again, this time on Monday Night Football, it should be a pleasant evening for Tampa Bay.

Week 12 vs. Kansas City

This non-division game may not have the biggest playoff implications, but make no mistake: it is the Bucs' biggest test in 2020. The reigning Super Bowl champions are an offensive juggernaut, thanks largely to superstar QB Pat Mahomes.

This will be the Bucs' first shot at the Super Bowl MVP, but it won't be Tom Brady's. Since Mahomes became the Chiefs' starter, he has outdueled Brady 2-1.

The Bucs won't be able to count on head-to-head quarterback play to beat the Chiefs. Kansas City's offense is simply lethal with its speed at wide receiver and execution along the offensive line.

If Tampa Bay's defense wants to claim that they belong among the best in the league, they will have to slow down Mahomes and the Chiefs offense just enough for Brady and the Bucs offense to squeak by with a win.