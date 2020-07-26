LOOK: Bucs Show Off New Lockers for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Along with the rest of the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally preparing to kick off their 2020 training camp in the coming days, and that means finally welcoming their big offseason additions to the team facility.

While Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski might not be officially in the building just yet, the Bucs showed off their new spots in the locker room via social media:

This offseason has been the most unique in recent memory, and the 2020 season itself is sure to be more of the same. Brady and the rest of Tampa Bay's quarterbacks reported for their first round of pre-training camp COVID-19 testing Thursday, along with the team's rookie class.

Bucs fans will still have to wait another month to see Brady and Gronk in a Bucs uniform, but a glimpse of where those uniforms will be hanging in the locker room will have to be enough for now.