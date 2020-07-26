AllBucs
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

LOOK: Bucs Show Off New Lockers for Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Luke Easterling

Along with the rest of the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally preparing to kick off their 2020 training camp in the coming days, and that means finally welcoming their big offseason additions to the team facility.

While Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski might not be officially in the building just yet, the Bucs showed off their new spots in the locker room via social media:

This offseason has been the most unique in recent memory, and the 2020 season itself is sure to be more of the same. Brady and the rest of Tampa Bay's quarterbacks reported for their first round of pre-training camp COVID-19 testing Thursday, along with the team's rookie class.

Bucs fans will still have to wait another month to see Brady and Gronk in a Bucs uniform, but a glimpse of where those uniforms will be hanging in the locker room will have to be enough for now.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

James Wilder, the Best RB in Bucs History

Relive some of the best highlights from James Wilder's career in Tampa Bay.

Luke Easterling

Price Tag Proves Bucs Were Never Going to Land Jamal Adams

Seattle paid a king's ransom for the Pro Bowl safety, and now they'll have to sign him to a big extension, two things the Bucs were never going to do.

Luke Easterling

Bucs Training Camp Battle: Linebacker

Tampa Bay's starters are set, but there will be plenty of action to fight for behind them.

J. Kanno

Meet Bucs Rookie RB Raymond Calais

Get to know one of Tampa Bay's late-round picks from the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luke Easterling

WATCH: Tom Brady Reports for COVID-19 Testing Ahead of Training Camp

Tampa Bay's new QB is getting ready to start his first NFL season away from New England.

Luke Easterling

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Has No Time for Doubters

Tampa Bay's third-round pick has seen the tweets, and he's ready to make a few more believers.

Luke Easterling

Lori Locust Paving the Way for Next Generation of Women in NFL Coaching

Bucs assistant defensive line coach hopes her long, winding journey makes it easier for the women who follow her into the NFL coaching ranks.

Diandra Loux

by

katielauriss

Bucs Agree to Terms with 1st-Round Pick Tristan Wirfs

Tampa Bay's top draft pick has agreed to the framework for his new contract.

J. Kanno

Tom Brady Speaks Out on NFL, NFLPA Discussions on Safety Protocols

Bucs quarterback says players should have faith in union leaders, demand answers from the league.

Luke Easterling

Chris Godwin Just Doesn't Drop the Ball

One of Tampa Bay's Pro Bowl wide receivers is among the league's best when it comes to avoiding drops.

Luke Easterling