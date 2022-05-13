Ranking Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Five Primetime Games in 2022

As expected, when the 2022 NFL Schedule came out Thursday night the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were awarded the maximum five games in Primetime.

This means fans of the team will get to see their team play under the night lights of Raymond James Stadium and other venues, along with witnessing the Bucs make history as the first team to host a regular-season game in Germany this season.

All Primetime games are not equal however, so here is my ranking of the five, starting with the one that gets my excitement level raised the least.

5. Week 1 at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday Night Football

I feel like we’ve seen this Bucs vs Cowboys matchup to open a season in Primetime before.

Because we have.

Granted, the Cowboys put up more of a fight than most expected last year, and that one was the first game of the entire season.

Still, this feels like last year’s Primetime worthy game, because it was.

Seeing Tampa Bay open up one of the NFL’s marquee showcases to start the year is still a positive, but there were plenty of other options the league could have gone with before caving to Dallas owner Jerry Jones, giving him Tom Brady in his home stadium for what is likely the legends final season opener.

4. Week 4, vs Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday Night Football

The two games at the bottom of this list are the first two Primetime appearances for the Buccaneers, and both are here for lack of creativity.

In the NFL’s defense, some matchups are just easy to slot into these key time slots, and Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady is certainly still one of them.

However, the label of baby G.O.A.T many tried to put on Mahomes just a couple of years ago feels much less applicable after a 31-9 Super Bowl loss followed by losing in the AFC Championship Game to the younger Bengals quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Still, Mahomes is a key figure in the league, so showcasing the next era of talent against the departing legend in Primetime makes sense.

3. Week 13, vs New Orleans Saints, Monday Night Football

Another matchup that just feels right for an evening time slot, the Saints and Buccaneers have had quite the upside-down divisional rivalry since 2020.

While New Orleans has swept Tampa Bay in four straight games, the postseason success has been just as lopsided.

We can make the case this is less exciting because of the obvious placement in Primetime, but given the ferocity each fan base shows towards each other, there’s plenty of meat still on the bone here.

Although, it would have been higher up if the game were in New Orleans, where Saints fans salivate at the idea of sending Brady and his Bucs out of town with another loss.

2. Week 8, vs Baltimore Ravens, Thursday Night Football

The young former MVP quarterback nobody really talks about as being the next great player at his position, Lamar Jackson brings his Ravens into Tampa for a Thursday Night Football contest against the Buccaneers.

I don’t typically root so highly for a TNF game, because we’ve all seen how that product can hit or miss on delivery, but this one is a little more intriguing because of the dynamic Jackson brings to the field.

Sure, the Bucs will see mobile quarterbacks, but Jackson can do things others can’t, and it’ll be interesting to see how head coach Todd Bowles approaches the game plan.

And since it’s Thursday night, you know some crazy twist is bound to happen during the game.

1. Week 16, at Arizona Cardinals, Sunday Night Football

Football on Christmas? Sign me up. Twice.

It’s already one of the most joy-filled days of the year, but now we get to see Todd Bowles - and I’m sure Bruce Arians will be on hand - return to Arizona for a Primetime matchup against his old team.

Coming in Week 16 however, this game has clinch possibilities written all over it.

Perhaps the Bucs will win the NFC South crown on this day, or the first seed in the playoffs, or maybe they’ll just eliminate the Cardinals from playoff contention and possibility be directly tied to the next great Kyler Murray dissociative episode with his franchise.

I mean, one can only dream, right?

Tell the Tampa Bay fan in your life that you won’t be buying them a present, because the NFL did it for you.

