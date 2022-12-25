Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions as two struggling teams match up on Christmas Day.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8, 3-1 NFC South) seemed like they had figured things out after struggling during the first half of the season following a last-second victory against the Los Angeles Rams and a strong international win against the Seattle Seahawks. Since then, the Buccaneers have dropped three of their last four contests but have an opportunity to bounce back in a big way against the lowly Arizona Cardinals (4-10, 1-4 NFC West).

The Cardinals have lost four straight games and haven't eclipsed 20+ points in three of the defeats. Even worse, Arizona is down to its third-string quarterback after franchise star Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL in week 14 and backup Colt McCoy didn't pass concussion protocol after getting knocked out in a loss to the Denver Broncos. That means fourth-year signal-caller Trace McSorley is in line for his first career start against Tampa Bay.

After replacing McCoy last weekend, McSorley completed 7/15 passes (46.7%) for 95 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury calls the former Penn State a 'gamer' and is interested to see how he fares against the Buccaneers. McSorley will have capable weapons such as DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, and Zach Ertz to rely on.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The Buccaneers have been flat-out dominated in six of their last eight quarters. San Francisco smoked Tampa Bay 35-7 two weeks ago but it looked like the team was up to the challenge against Cincinnati. Instead, the Bengals rallied from a 17-0 deficit and ended up winning by double-digits, 34-23. Neither performanced inspired any confidence for the team's playoff hopes.

Following Carolina's dominating win against Detroit on Saturday, the Buccaneers are in danger of dropping out of first place in the NFC South with a loss to Arizona. The Cardinals will be starting third-string quarterback Trace McSorley and have lost four straight games entering the contest against Tampa Bay.

With that being said, I haven't seen anything from the Buccaneers consistently enough throughout the 2022 season to have much hope they won't blow a golden opportunity. Remember, this is a team that has lost to multiple teams that are under .500 including Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Carolina, and Cleveland.

Season Prediction Record: 10-4

Cardinals 24, Buccaneers 21

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

The Buccaneers are in major need of winning this game. They want to continue to keep their lead in the NFC South and don't want it to trickle out of their hands. The Buccaneers have got to play a full four quarters though, something that just hasn't been a consistent trend the entire season.

The Buccaneers win this one but it'll be close.

Season Prediction Record: 9-5

Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 21

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

The Buccaneers are undefeated when running the ball 30 times or more in a single game. And a lot of those opportunities have come because game flow allowed it. I think Todd Bowels and Byron Leftwich got caught trying to earn a statement win against the Cincinnati Bengals and got burned. Hopefully, this weekend, they take the opportunity facing one of the league's worst rush defenses affords and run their way to a narrow Christmas victory.

Season Prediction Record: 7-7

Buccaneers 21, Cardinals 17

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

Neither the Buccaneers nor Cardinals have given their fans much to celebrate this season. In fact, both teams have been a major disappointment. But with the Cardinals running out Trace McSorely as their starting quarterback, I think the Bucs' defense is going to have some fun on Christmas Day.

I also expect Tom Brady to be hungry to redeem himself after a disastrous second half against Cincinnati last week. I think the Bucs finally click on both sides of the ball this Sunday, and blow out the Cardinals on the road. Merry Christmas, Bucs fans!

Season Prediction Record: 10-4* (got married in week 3)

Buccaneers 31, Cardinals 10

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still fighting to maintain their top spot in the NFC South and will need to finish strong in their last 3 games to hold onto a playoff spot. The Bucs will be on the road participating in one of three games on Christmas Day as they take on the Cardinals in Arizona.

The Bucs look to finally be getting healthy at the end of the regular season right before the playoffs and will hope to have some key pieces back this weekend. Originally this game was supposed to be highly anticipated, but with the season each team is having it won’t quite be that. The Cardinals are down to their third string quarterback and have had trouble this whole season regardless of who’s been behind center.

I expect the Bucs to narrowly pull this one out on the road as they then turn their sight towards Atlanta & Carolina to close out their season and get above .500 and make the playoffs.

Season Prediction Record: 7-7

Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 14

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

This game is the last straw for the Buccaneers as there are no excuses to struggle against a depleted 4-10 Cardinals team. Brady needs to find the play he showed during the first half against the Bengals and that should lead to a must-win victory over Arizona.

Season Prediction Record: 9-5

Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 10

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (5-1)

