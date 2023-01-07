Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Following an up and down year, the final week of the regular season is finally upon the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, 4-1 NFC South). The divisional matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (6-10, 1-4 NFC South) may not mean much on paper after the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South and a playoff berth last weekend with a win over Carolina. However, this is still an important moment for a team that has been dysfunctional and inconsistent to build on its momentum ahead of the postseason.

Atlanta got off to a 4-4 start under first-year head coach Arthur Smith but has compiled a 2-6 record since, including losses in four of its last five games. The Falcons and Marcus Mariota parted ways a couple of weeks ago, opening the door for rookie Desmond Ridder, who has had his fair share of struggles. Ridder has yet to throw a touchdown during his first three starts, completing 63.5% of his passes for 484 yards. Maybe encouraging for the Falcons, he hasn't tossed a pick yet either.

The Falcons did defeat Arizona last weekend, 20-19 following a field goal with no time remaining. With that being said, Tampa Bay is expected to play the majority of its starters on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers took down the Falcons back in Week 5, 21-15.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and Falcons face off to conclude the regular season.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The Buccaneers are headed to the postseason no matter what but it's important to remember that it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows in Tampa this year. The team has displayed a ton of inconsistencies but found lightning in a bottle last weekend when the Tom Brady and Mike Evans connection revived itself. With a duo that dangerous (and don't forget Chris Godwin), it's hard to count out the Bucs, no matter the odds.

Atlanta has dropped four of its last five games and is bringing in rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has yet to throw a touchdown pass during his three starts. With the Buccaneers still expected to roll out their starters against the Falcons, on paper, this one looks like it could get out of hand, especially if Brady stays in a rhythm.

Not only would a win give Tampa Bay a little more momentum ahead of the Wild Card round next week, but it would also keep Brady perfect in his career against the Falcons and prevent him from finishing with a below .500 record for the first time since his rookie year.

Season Prediction Record: 10-6

Buccaneers 24, Falcons 17

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Out of nowhere, the Buccaneers decided to put on a show offensively backed by Tom Brady's 400+ passing game and Mike Evans' impressive three touchdowns and 207 receiving yard day. It's crazy that when this connection gets clicking, it's almost unstoppable. Where was that for the majority of the season?

Now that needs to build into consistency and it seems like they're on the path to do that against Atlanta with an average secondary. Todd Bowles said that starters will play on Sunday but as far as guys that are banged up, I'm not expecting to see a whole ton. They've made the playoffs and have won the division but it is important to keep playing because this team doesn't deserve a week off just after one impressive outing. Keep the foot on the pedal and keep driving. I've got the Buccaneers winning this one and I'll go out on a limb that it won't be close in the end.

Season Prediction Record: 11-5

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 14

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

If Tom Brady is starting then his undefeated record against Atlanta is on the line. This means Todd Bowles needs to make sure he protects it while maintaining the health of his team. If he just didn’t start invaluable playoff players like Brady, he could avoid this conflict. But why make things simple?

Season Prediction Record: 9-7

Buccaneers 21, Falcons 17

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

With the Bucs' post-season lives already secure, this game is a hard one to forecast. It sounds like the starters will suit up, but how much will they play? As much as any team in the league, the Bucs need to maintain the positive momentum they gained from their strong offensive performance vs. the Panthers last week. After all, it's taken them the entire season to demonstrate any form of chemistry on that side of the ball. But they also need to be as healthy and rested as possible heading into Wild Card Weekend, where they will play host to either the Eagles or the Cowboys.

For the Falcons, they're playing for the future. And I imagine their fans would prefer not to sacrifice their chance at a potential top-10 pick just to win the final game of the regular season.

Like I said, this is a hard one to predict. But here goes nothing.

Season Prediction Record: 12-4* (got married in week 3)

Falcons 20, Buccaneers 17

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

Last week the Bucs had to fight tooth and nail to secure the NFC South, but they were able to clinch the division and a playoff spot with a win against the Panthers. This week the team heads to the A to take on the Falcons. HC Todd Bowles said that they still plan to play the starters in the regular season finale, but the question will be for how long and to what extent. The Falcons are having all kinds of issues and look like a team buying for a better draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. I fully expect the Bucs to try and put this one away early and hand things over to the backups the rest of the way.

Season Prediction Record: 9-7

Buccaneers 34, Falcons 13

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

Coming off a much-needed offensive performance against the Panthers, the Buccaneers should look to continue their newfound momentum against the Falcons. I would expect Mike Evans to have another solid performance as the NFC south division champs look to go above 500.

Season Prediction Record: 10-6

Buccaneers 24, Falcons 10

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (5-1)

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook