Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) are coming off a wacky win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers rallied from a double digit deficit in the final few minutes to escape with a victory over the reeling Saints. Head coach Todd Bowles and his group will need to regroup quickly ahead of a road matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, who have won five straight games despite losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a few weeks ago.

Rookie signal-caller Brock Purdy will take the reins for San Francisco for the second straight game as the 49ers look to stay hot. Purdy has completed 63% of his passes for 276 yards with two touchdowns to two interceptions. Expect a heavy dose of Christian McCaffery, Deebo Samuel, and Jordan Mason on the ground as San Francisco tries to control the clock.

The 49ers have the top-ranked defense in the league, which is less than ideal for a Buccaneers' offense that has struggled mightily week to week.

Our staff provides their predictions as the Buccaneers and 49ers face off on Sunday afternoon.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

The Buccaneers are back to their winning ways after surviving against New Orleans. Will a clutch win over the Saints be enough to power Tampa Bay to a road victory out west? I'm not too certain for a variety of factors.

For one, this team just doesn't seem to play consistently week to week. At most, you can say the Buccaneers play up or down to the level of their competition on that given Sunday. That's not exactly a compliment or something to hold in high regard. Instead, it shows the lack of focus this team displays.

San Francisco may be missing Garoppolo but the 49ers have won five straight games and are the more balanced team. Coupled with a long road trip, I have a hard time seeing a scenario where the Buccaneers keep this one within range.

Season Prediction Record: 8-4

49ers 24, Buccaneers 14

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This one will be fun to watch, hopefully, if the Buccaneers decide to play the first three quarters. With facing the 49ers, one of their strengths is their defense and right now it's hard to see Tampa Bay dominate offensively. Keep an eye on a potential different type of game plan from Byron Leftwich on offense for this one.

One of the perks for Todd Bowles is that his defense will be facing rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Can the defense get to the young quarterback and cause havoc? I just don't know if they can do enough defensively to help the offense overall in this one if not enough scoring comes from Tom Brady.

Season Prediction Record: 7-5

49ers 28, Buccaneers 17

David Harrison (@DHarrison82)

Believe in the power of a Tom Brady revenge game as he faces his hometown San Francisco 49ers who passed on him nine times in the 2000 NFL Draft and two more times since.

Season Prediction Record: 6-6

Buccaneers 24, 49ers 17

Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)

The San Francisco 49ers are a well built, well coached football team with elite talent at key positions all over the field. They aren't perfect though. And with rookie, Brock Purdy, inheriting the starting quarterback job due to injury, there are plenty of questions regarding whether or not this team has what it takes to make a deep run this postseason.

As much as I want to pick a Tom Brady-led team over a Brock Purdy-led team. Especially considering Brady grew up just 30 minutes from the stadium, rooting for the 49ers... I just can't do it. The injuries along the offensive line, and in the secondary, are just too significant for the Bucs to overcome.

Season Prediction Record: 8-4* (got married in week 3)

49ers 16, Buccaneers 13

Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made another miraculous comeback to win last week against the Saints. Now even at .500 the Bucs need to put a string of wins together. Tom Brady returns to his childhood hometown to take on the ever-talented San Francisco 49ers. Luckily for Tampa Bay, the 49ers will be without their starting QB and will have to roll on with Brock Purdy. Purdy filled in admirably when Jimmy G went down last week, but with teams now expecting to play him things might not pan out like they did last week for him. I expect the Bucs defense to once again control this one and the offense to do just enough to come away with the victory.

Season Prediction Record: 6-6

Buccaneers 24, 49ers 17

Maddox Nebel (@MaddoxNebel)

The Bucs are on a three game win streak but their offense has been very disappointing throughout the victories. That’s unfortunate timing as the top defense in the NFL will matchup shading Tom Brady. Never count Brady out but the end result is a win for San Francisco.

Season Prediction Record: 7-5

49ers 20, Buccaneers 17

CONSENSUS: Buccaneers (6-0)

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



