Buccaneers starter gets unexpected shoutout from rival GM
Jason Licht has always gotten the credit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' success in the NFL Draft and free agency over the past few years, but he continuously credits his support staff for their efforts in making him look good.
Two of those guys who have been instrumental in the Bucs' recent success have been Mike Greenberg and John Spytek. Both have been with Tampa Bay for some time and helped in bringing Tom Brady to the franchise in 2020. Greenberg remains in his role with the Buccaneers, while Spytek received the opportunity to become a general manager, accepting the open position with the Las Vegas Raiders, which is subsequently partially owned by Brady.
Spytek is now fully entrenched in his role with the Raiders and just completed his first offseason of free agency and the NFL Draft. Perhaps the most notable move he made in his first season as the general manager in Sin City was drafting former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the sixth overall pick.
In a recent sit-down on Ari Meirov's NFL Spotlight, Spytek spoke about drafting Jeanty as early as he did, acknowledging it wasn't his son's choice, despite that being who he wanted his dad to draft, while giving a nod to his former running back draft pick, Bucky Irving.
"I always think of RBs like Bucky Irving last year — the first man can’t tackle me. Bucky proved that. And Ashton has great feet, great vision, and he’s a nightmare to tackle in the open field for LBs and DBs," Spytek said. "And when you come up 31 yards short of Barry Sanders? You’ve got my attention. We want to be a physical and violent football team."
The main reason Spytek went with the Irving comparison with Jeanty was their respective ability to make the first man miss, leading to the potential of a homerun play.
Irving, who was a fourth-round pick by Spytek and the Bucs in 2024, led all running backs last season in yards after contact per attempt with 4.03, and Spytek is hopeful that Jeanty will be able to replicate that for the Raiders as they search for a balanced offensive attack.
Jeanty proved that he is capable of being a dominant back in the league after coming extremely close to breaking a record held by Barry Sanders. Spytek, Brady and the Raiders are looking to turn the culture around in Las Vegas, and this is a step in the right direction in doing so.
