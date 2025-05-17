Multiple former Buccaneers appear on Pro Football Focus' 'All-PFF list'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seen a lot of different players put on their uniform. And while not all of them were best known for being Buccaneers and had more notable career stops elsewhere, quite a few made a big impact for the team — especially when it came to its last Super Bowl victory.
The Bucs made a big splash when they signed quarterback Tom Brady in 2020, and that ended up paying dividends when the Bucs won the Super Bowl that year after an incredible playoff run. Brady brought some very good players to play with him in Tampa Bay, and as a result, some of the NFL's best have worn Tampa Bay's red and pewter.
Pro Football Focus put out a list of their best-graded players of the last 25 years, which they call the All-PFF team. Seven players who played for the Bucs at one time appeared on the list — Brady, TE Rob Gronkowski, WR Antonio Brown, WR Julio Jones, CB Richard Sherman, G Logan Mankins and CB Darrelle Revis all appear as First Team selections.
Players like Jones, Sherman, Mankins and Revis all had very limited stints with the Buccaneers, but Brady, Gronkowski and Brown were all key members of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl team and subsequent 13-win team in 2021 (Brown for most of that team, anyway). Five of those seven players mentioned were also New England Patriots at one point, so it just goes to show the influence that Brady had across the league for so long.
Interestingly enough, there is one other Buccaneers connection — the list also features Antoine Winfield Sr. at cornerback, who posted a 94.5 career PFF grade. Winfield Sr. had a solid career for the Bills and Vikings and has a Second Team All-Pro to his name, but he's also the father of Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who was named a First Team All-Pro for his efforts in 2023.
Fans will hardly forget that 2020 season when Brady and his crew helped the Bucs to a Super Bowl win. But they'll also probably hope that, by the time the next one comes around, there will be more Buccaneers players on the list who played most of their careers in Tampa Bay.
