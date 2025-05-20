Buccaneers projected to cut $33 million veteran WR
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers retooled their roster through free agency and the NFL Draft. After fielding one of the top offenses in the league a season ago, the Buccaneers are primed to continue their rise behind quarterback Baker Mayfield and a diverse array of pass-catchers.
Earlier this offseason, Tampa Bay retained star wide receiver Chris Godwin. The franchise also chose to select former Ohio State standout Emeka Egbuka in the first round while bringing in former Oregon all-conference wide receiver in the seventh round.
With Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan among the other players in the room, the Buccaneers have a crop of wide receivers that are set up to produce now, and later.
Tampa Bay's evolution on offense could leave one wide receiver as the odd man out at the conclusion of training camp.
Earlier this month, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox took a look at players across the NFL who could be cut before the conclusion of the season. Knox identified veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard as the Buccaneers' cut candidate due to the vast number of moves the franchise has made.
"The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took a chance on Sterling Shepard last offseason, reuniting him with college quarterback Baker Mayfield," Knox wrote. "While the 32-year-old largely served as a tertiary target, he did have an impact on Tampa's playoff campaign. Shepard caught 32 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in 14 games."
"While Tampa re-signed Shepard this offseason, they also used a first-round pick on Emeka Egbuka and drafted Tez Johnson in Round 7," Knox added. "If Chris Godwin is fully recovered from last year's season-ending ankle injury, Shepard could be expendable. Tampa would save $1.7 million by releasing him."
Shepard signed with the Buccaneers last offseason, reuniting with his former Oklahoma teammate, Baker Mayfield. He joined the active roster on October 1, appearing in 14 games and making five starts. Shepard caught 32 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown while adding eight rushes for 69 yards.
Tampa Bay brought Shepard back on a one-year/$2.25 million deal in March. However, that was before the franchise decided to draft Egbuka and Johnson. Depending on how the two progress in camp and where Godwin is in his recovery, Shepard might be too much of a luxury to keep around.
The 32-year-old spent his first eight seasons at the professional with the New York Giants after being selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He tore his Achilles in 2021 and ACL in 2022. Shepard has made $33.7 million in his career.
Overall, Shepard has appeared in 104 games and made 79 starts. He's caught 404 passes for 4,429 yards and 24 touchdowns.
