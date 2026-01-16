Tom Brady details why he decided to join Buccaneers in new interview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two Super Bowls since their inception as an NFL franchise 50 years ago, but are now struggling to find the right fits to return to the highest honor in the sport of football.

The last Lombardi Trophy to make its way to Tampa Bay came in 2020 under the leadership of Bruce Arians and the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.

The Buccaneers had a loaded roster back then, and everything aligned for the organization after decades of being the butt of many jokes. While a small market team, the Bucs were able to lure Brady to the Sunshine State during free agency, and in a recent appearance on Spittin' Chiclets, the go-to hockey podcast owned by Barstool Sports, he detailed his decision to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years.

Everything lined up for Brady to Tampa Bay

"I leave the Patriots, and I go to Tampa. That was the losingest organization in the history of the NFL, the Tampa Bay Bucs. But I chose there for a lot of great reasons. I love the coach, love the GM, love the ownership, love the receiving core, love the warm weather; there were so many reasons," said Brady. "And then, we go down there, we commit to each other as a team. We work our ass off. We all believe in one another. And then we go on a historic run, and we win the Super Bowl. I just remember that boat parade. I kind of remember the boat parade."

Indeed, the Buccaneers are the losingest franchise in NFL history, but that was turned around recently with Brady's appearance in Tampa Bay and his culture change sticking around as the Buccaneers have kept their success going.

Brady was a large reason for the Bucs changing their culture around and becoming a team with expectations to win, even following Brady's retirement.

The Bucs' Super Bowl run in 2020 was nothing short of spectacular, with a loaded coaching staff, front office and roster that was all-in on accomplishing the main goal of winning a Lombardi Trophy. Brady expressed as much when speaking on what brought him here, and of course, had to throw in his love-hate relationship with tequila from the team's boat parade.

Those days are now well in the past, and the current Buccaneers' team is looking to rediscover that magic that resulted in being the best team in the world. For most, it doesn't seem like they are far off from that moment, but with how things have transpired as of late, it's becoming a further and further accomplishment.

If the Buccaneers want to return to glory once again, they will have to get everyone on the same page, putting in the work — both physically and mentally — to prepare themselves as a team that can really contend throughout the regular season and make a playoff run.

