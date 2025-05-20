Tampa Bay Buccaneers land pass rush help in 2008 PFF Redraft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of several teams who came away with a fresh outcome in Pro Football Focus’ 2008 NFL re-draft.
While the original pick of cornerback Aqib Talib turned out to be a solid selection, PFF’s latest exercise has the Buccaneers going in a different direction, targeting an edge rusher instead.
In this reimagined draft, Tampa Bay selects defensive end Chris Long with the No. 20 overall pick. Originally taken second overall by the St. Louis Rams, Long slides to the Buccaneers in this re-draft based on his career production and championship pedigree.
“Long didn’t quite live up to the hype that comes with being a second-overall pick, but he was a productive pass rusher throughout his career,” PFF wrote.
The Buccaneers originally landed Talib, who had flashes of brilliance early in his career before blossoming into a top-tier cornerback after leaving Tampa Bay. But in this alternate timeline, the Bucs add a pass-rushing presence in Long, who tallied at least a 70.0 PFF pass-rush grade and 60 pressures in six separate seasons.
Tampa Bay fans may remember the team’s lack of consistency on the edge in the late 2000s and early 2010s. With Long in the fold, that hole may have been filled more effectively. Though injuries slowed him later in his career, Long played critical roles on two Super Bowl-winning teams: the Patriots in 2016 and the Eagles in 2017.
While the Buccaneers didn’t end up with Long in reality, PFF’s re-draft gives fans a fun “what if” scenario to consider.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
