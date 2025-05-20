NFL vote paves way for Buccaneers players to compete in 2028 Olympics
Tampa Bay Buccaneers players could soon add Olympian to their resumes.
The Buccaneers, along with every other NFL team, can now see their top athletes compete on the world’s biggest stage. NFL owners have approved a proposal allowing active players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The debut of flag football at LA28 includes six men’s and six women’s teams, each with 10 players and a five-on-five format designed for speed and agility.
Tampa Bay fans may get the rare opportunity to see one of their favorite players, like Mike Evans, competing for Olympic gold.
"This is good practice for me," Evans told reporters in February regarding the flag football portion of the Pro Bowl Games, via Tampa Free Press' Rock Riley. "The Olympics, most likely I'll be retired by 2028, how many years is that? Three years, I don't know. But if I am retired, I would definitely like to play in the Olympics."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed enthusiasm for the decision:
“It’s an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”
"Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we're excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage," said NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell, Jr. "
The NFL will work closely with the NFL Players Association, the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) and Olympic authorities to create rules for participation. Tampa Bay players now have a shot at Olympic glory.
