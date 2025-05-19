Jason Licht opens up on Tom Brady's magic with Bucs
Jason Licht has seen many ups and many downs over the course of his 30-year career working in the NFL. From his days grinding as a scout in the mid-'90s with the Miami Dolphins to his current position as the GM of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won four consecutive division titles, it's safe to say that Licht has experienced all the glory and heartbreak the NFL has to offer.
Recently, Licht made an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long, where he was interviewed by a former player he once signed as a free agent to join him in Tampa Bay, Beau Allen.
After discussing some of his experiences working in New England — one of the many stops along Licht's illustrious NFL journey — Jason was asked to describe what it was like having Tom Brady lead his team to a Super Bowl.
“It was kind of like watching Babe Ruth in his final years, you know? I mean, the legend. And I didn’t know how long he was going to be there, so I didn’t want to let him down." Licht recalled. "I wanted to put as many, attempt to, put the best team around him as possible. Didn’t want to let him down,”
When asked to describe Brady's impact on the Buccaneers, Licht made it clear that Brady's influence was profound and that it permeated throughout all levels of the organization.
"I mean, he elevated the social media game, the business side, sports science, ticketing, I mean, he elevated everybody," Licht said. "And we’re still feeling the ripple effects. We still talk about how it hasn’t been that long… You wouldn't believe how hard he worked. This didn’t happen by accident."
The Bucs GM also took pride in the fact that he has developed a strong personal relationship with the greatest quarterback of all time.
"We formed a really strong relationship. We talk to this day. We text all the time. Not all the time, but often. I don't know, he's just a cool person to talk to," Licht said.
It's obvious that Tom Brady had a tremendous impact not only on Jason Licht, but the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers organization. Hopefully for the Bucs and their fans, that impact will result in continued success for a franchise that is clearly on the rise.
