Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate franchise legend's iconic legacy

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had plenty of legends come through Raymond James Stadium. Though the Buccaneers might not have as established a history as some other franchises around the league, the team still has two Super Bowls to its name that were delivered through a pair of magical runs.
Nearly a quarter century has passed since Tampa Bay added its first ring, defeating the then-Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. While the Buccaneers are grateful for every player who contributed to the special season, not many made a bigger impact than star pass-rusher Simeon Rice.
On Monday, Tampa Bay announced that Rice would be the 16th member of the franchise to be added to the illustrious Ring of Honor. The induction will take place on November 30 which works out as a special coincidence. The game will feature the Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals. Rice had the best seasons of his playing career with both teams.
Buccaneers owner/co chairman Bryan Glazer shared his excitement for Rice in a release.
"During his Hall of Fame-worthy 12 year career, Simeon Rice established himself as one of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history and is immensely deserving of his place as the 16th member in the Buccaneers Ring of Honor," Glazer said. "Simeon arrived in Tampa prior to the 2001 season and immediately elevated our defense into one of the greatest of all time. He left an indelible mark on our franchise, and we look forward to honoring and celebrating his great career this upcoming season."
Rice was one of the most significant free agent additions in franchise history when he signed with the Buccaneers in 2001. He recorded double-digit sacks during his first five seasons with the team. That included 15.5 sacks in 2022 as Rice played a key role in Tampa Bay winning it all.
All in all, Rice accumulated 122 sacks during his career which ranks No. 30 in NFL history. He was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1996 while also earning first-team All-Pro honors (2002), two second-team All-Pro honors (1999, 2003), and three Pro Bowl selections (1999, 2002, 2003).
Rice will be the first person to enter the Buccaneers Ring of Honor since Bruce Arians in 2022 and the first player since Ronde Barber in 2019.
