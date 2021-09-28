Buccaneers Activate LB Kevin Minter from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have activated veteran linebacker Kevin Minter from the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced the move on Monday.

The ninth-year linebacker was initially placed on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on September 20 along with wide receiver Travis Jonsen. Minter is the Buccaneers' special teams captain as well as the team's No. 3 inside linebacker, so his role is pretty important when it's all said and done.

There is still no word that relates to Jonsen's status or even All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, who also missed the Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers are coming off a one-sided, 34-24 loss to the Rams in which they did not play particularly well in all three phases of the game. Offense, defense, and special teams all lacked on Sunday, so the hope is Minter's return will at least spark the special teams and result in overall better play in that specific area.

Minter has appeared in 109 games with 47 starts since being drafted out of LSU in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The former Arizona Cardinal, Cincinnati Bengal, and current Tampa Bay Buccaneer has amassed 316 combined tackles, 6.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 25 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and seven pass deflections since 2013.

