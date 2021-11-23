Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Buccaneers Ali Marpet Suffers Injury, Out For Remainder of Giants Game
    Publish date:

    Buccaneers Ali Marpet Suffers Injury, Out For Remainder of Giants Game

    The Buccaneers' starting left guard was ruled out two drives into Monday Night Football.
    Author:

    The Buccaneers' starting left guard was ruled out two drives into Monday Night Football.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled left guard Ali Marpet out for the remainder of Monday Night Football against the New York Giants due to an oblique injury, the team announced.

    Marpet suffered his injury on the second drive of the game and immediately went to the locker room before he was ruled out of the contest. Aaron Stinnie has filled in for Marpet on the Buccaneers' offensive line.

    Marpet has started every game at left guard for the Bucs this season, his seventh year as a starting member of Tampa Bay's offensive line. Marpet has allowed only one sack this season, per Pro Football Focus, and gave up just one last year as well.

    Read More

    Stinnie memorably stepped in for guard Alex Cappa during the 2020-21 playoff run and played admirably across his three starts, allowing just one sack.

    The extent of Marpet's injury is otherwise unknown at this time. Head coach Bruce Arians is expected to be asked about the injury in his post-game press conference a

    Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    USATSI_17019053_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Ali Marpet Suffers Injury, Out For Remainder of Giants Game

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16565335_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Active for Monday Night Football

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15119890 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers Activate CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LS Zach Triner From IR

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16787914_168388329_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski Set to Return vs. Giants

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17021843 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Giants: Bold Predictions

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15148726 (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Giants: Week 11 Game Preview

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17179082_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
    News

    Buccaneers vs. Giants: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

    11 hours ago
    maxresdefault (1)
    News

    Arians: Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting 'Probably Ready to Go'

    12 hours ago