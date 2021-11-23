Buccaneers Ali Marpet Suffers Injury, Out For Remainder of Giants Game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ruled left guard Ali Marpet out for the remainder of Monday Night Football against the New York Giants due to an oblique injury, the team announced.

Marpet suffered his injury on the second drive of the game and immediately went to the locker room before he was ruled out of the contest. Aaron Stinnie has filled in for Marpet on the Buccaneers' offensive line.

Marpet has started every game at left guard for the Bucs this season, his seventh year as a starting member of Tampa Bay's offensive line. Marpet has allowed only one sack this season, per Pro Football Focus, and gave up just one last year as well.

Stinnie memorably stepped in for guard Alex Cappa during the 2020-21 playoff run and played admirably across his three starts, allowing just one sack.

The extent of Marpet's injury is otherwise unknown at this time. Head coach Bruce Arians is expected to be asked about the injury in his post-game press conference a

