Buccaneers Practice Squad Taking Shape With Ten Players Signed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed the following ten players to their practice squad ahead of the 2021 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Cyril Grayson

WR Travis Jonsen

TE Codey McElroy

TE Deon Yelder

OL Brandon Walton

G Jonathan Hubbard

DL Benning Potoa’e

DL Kobe Smith

CB Herb Miller

This would leave the Buccaneers with six more spots to fill, three of which have been reported by The Athletic's Greg Auman: Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson, former Eagles safety Andrew Adams, who was on the Buccaneers roster in 2018 and from 2019-20, and receiver Jaydon Mickens, who was released by the Buccaneers amid roster cuts on Tuesday.

The remaining spots are expected to be filled by Thursday's practice.

Thompson and Yelder are the only true outside additions thus far given Adams' recent time spent with the Buccaneers. Thompson was Kansas City's sixth-round pick in 2019, and he has since posted 225 yards rushing and two touchdowns as well as 16 receptions for 108 yards and a score in 26 games.

Yelder signed with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted in 2018, and has since spent time with the Chiefs, Washington Football Team and most recently a one-day stint with the Tennessee Titans. He's recorded 10 catches for 86 yards in his career.

Unsurprisingly, the Buccaneers brought back longtime backup quarterback in Griffin to their practice squad, after he lost a battle for the No. 2 QB role behind Tom Brady and ahead of rookie Kyle Trask to Blaine Gabbert this preseason.

