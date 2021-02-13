Buccaneers' Antoine Winfield Jr. Draws a Fine for Super Bowl Penalty

Antoine Winfield Jr. can say "peace," to $7,815. He'll probably utter that such a fine was worth the hit to his bank account at the same time.

Tampa Bay's rookie safety was slapped with the fine on Saturday according to NFL Network, six days removed from the Buccaneers' 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Winfield broke up a fourth-down pass while covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the Chiefs' second-to-last drive of the game, forcing a turnover on downs. Winfield proceeded to throw a peace sign up right in Hill's face to celebrate the play. Not only was Winfield fined, but the Buccaneers were penalized 14 yards to begin their next drive.

Of course, as Winfield shared after the win, he was only giving Hill a taste of his own medicine. Hill gave Winfield Jr. a peace sign as he scampered down the sidelines en route to one of three touchdowns across his 269-yard performance against the Bucs in Week 12 of the regular season. Hill was not penalized nor fined for his previous celebration.

“The taunting, it was something I just had to do,” Winfield said following the Super Bowl. “When we played them earlier, Hill went off on us. He back-flipped in front of my face and gave me the peace sign. So, it was only right that I gave him the peace sign right back to him at this moment. It felt amazing to be able to do that. I’m not even gonna lie.”