Buccaneers' Antonio Brown's Probation Terminated, Battery Case Cleared

Another legal matter for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been resolved.
Antonio Brown's off-the-field issues are continuing to be cleared up, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver's probation has been terminated a year earlier than it was scheduled to. In addition, the criminal aspect of a related battery case has been finalized.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a statement from Brown's attorney via Twitter on Tuesday. 

“In further demonstration of Antonio Brown’s hard work and great progress since his NFL suspension, we are very pleased to advise that his withheld adjuration is now final and he has completed his probation a full year ahead of schedule,” attorney Sean Burstyn said. “We see nothing but blue sky for AB.”

The case stems from a January 2020 alteration in which Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, were accused of battery and assault after verbally and physically attacking a moving truck driver, Anton Tumanov. Brown previously plead no contest to the charges.

Brown had been sentenced to two years of probation in June 2020.

Although the criminal side of the investigation and case are now over, a civil suit regarding the incident remains active after being opened in May. Tumanov's defense is seeking over $30,000 for alleged bodily injuries, financial losses, and mental anguish.

Depsite ongoing legal issues, the Buccaneers signed Brown midway through the 2020 season and he turned into a significant contributor to the team's offense despite being out of the league for over a year. Brown posted 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season and went on to sign a one-year contract extension in May.

News

