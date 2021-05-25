Antonio Brown Officially Re-Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ahead of OTAs

In addition to bringing back Brown, the Bucs added depth at cornerback by signing free agent Dee Delaney.

After having to wait to pass his physical, wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Tuesday morning.

Brown recently underwent successful knee surgery last week, which was described by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport as "a clean-out after some issues last season."

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians recently shared that once Brown passes his physical following the minor procedure, the veteran wide receiver could sign the contract.

“He has to pass the physical,” Arians recently told The Pewter Report. “Hopefully we’ll have a scope on Tuesday, he’s getting his knee cleaned out, and everything will work out fine. It’s just a matter of a physical.”

Brown did just that, passing his physical and signing his contract, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. Brown shared on Instagram that he was back in Tampa Bay ahead of the franchise's organized team activities, which begin Tuesday afternoon.

It was previously reported that Brown and the Bucs verbally agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million earlier this offseason.

It's unclear if Brown will take part in the voluntary OTAs. Arians shared that should veterans show up for the voluntary camp, as it seems Brady and Co. will, they may not practice but "can still get a lot learned and done." One thing that is clear is that Tampa Bay wanted to bring back Brown for at least another season.

“We wanted AB back,” Arians told the Pewter Report. “He was a model citizen the whole time he’s been here. We wanted him back and he’s never had surgery in his life. It’s just a matter of physical done. I wanted him back the whole time.”

Brown returns to Tampa Bay after playing in eight games and making four starts for the Buccaneers during the 2020 regular season, recording 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns. Throughout Tampa Bay’s 2020 postseason run to a 31-9 win in Super Bowl LV, Brown hauled in eight receptions for 81 and two touchdowns over three games played.

In addition to re-signing Brown, the Bucs added depth at the cornerback position signing Dee Delaney. The young cornerback entered the league as a college free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018.

He has played in three career games, appearing in two games with the Jaguars in 2018 and one game with the Washington Football Team in 2019. Delaney also spent time on the practice squads of both the Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins. The Beaufort, South Carolina, native spent four seasons at the Citadel (2013-16) prior to playing his final season at the University of Miami (2017).

Bucs' mandatory minicamp is slated for June 7-9.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' organized team activities, and other news and analysis.