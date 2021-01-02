Buccaneers vs. Falcons: Score Predictions and Takes

One more go-round until the postseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host their NFC South division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday to wrap up the 2020 season, preparing for their first playoff appearance since 2007. After defeating the Falcons just two weeks ago on the road, Tampa is expected to do so at home, but it won't be easy against an underrated, stingy opponent that gave the Bucs significant troubles last time.

But even considering that, the Buccaneers are about a touchdown favorite in Week 17, the line being set currently a -6.5 in Tampa Bay's favor, per OddsShark. The over/under is at 50.5. For what it's worth, the over/under closed at 49.5 the last time these two teams met, with the final tally being 58 points.

How does the Sports Illustrated-AllBucs' staff see the game playing out?

Zach Goodall: Buccaneers 31, Falcons 28

A final score just one point off from Week 15's result, I predict that the Buccaneers and Falcons will fight it out until the final whistle once again to cap off an eventful 2020 regular season. However, I am not expecting a 17-point halftime deficit, for either team. It could feel like a close game from start to finish.

Last time around, the Falcons proved that they could take advantage of the Buccaneers' passing defense as is, as quarterback Matt Ryan threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns without star wide receiver Julio Jones as the helm. Now, that same defense will be without two key starters in linebacker Devin White and edge rusher Shaq Barrett (both were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday), and could also be without cornerback Carlton Davis III (listed as doubtful) as he continues to rehab a groin injury.

Even though the Buccaneers have the No. 5 seed to play for, I'm not sure that head coach Bruce Arians will show his cards all too much before the playoffs. Tampa Bay came out aggressively firing against Detroit last week and will surely need to score points this week, but I don't think it will be a full-throttle, aired-out attack.

The Falcons will also be motivated in Raheem Morris' final game as interim head coach. He interviewed for the full-time on earlier in the week and will be looking to go out on a high note under consideration for the promotion.

Still, the Buccaneers are the more talented team. We saw that by the end of Week 15, and will by the end of Week 17 as well. Smash that over, by the way.

Jason Beede: Buccaneers 24, Falcons 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already clinched a spot in the postseason, but there's still plenty to play for this Sunday against the Falcons.

While the Bucs won by 40 points last week over the Detroit Lions, we all saw what happened two weeks ago against this Atlanta team. The Falcons have lost four straight games but all were within five points so don't overlook Atlanta's 4-11 record. I don't think we'll see Atlanta jump out to a 17-0 lead the way they did two weeks ago, but I expect the game to remain competitive throughout the afternoon.

Tampa Bay will be without key defenders along the defensive line including linebacker Devin White, but shouldn't have too much trouble slowing down the run. On defense, it will come down to whether or not the Bucs can contain Calvin Ridley.

Ronald Jones II should get a ton of carries after missing the past two games for multiple reasons and this should be a good test drive for what we'll see in the wildcard game. The Bucs will return to what works in the run game, take advantage of the play-action, and find a way to win late behind the arm of quarterback Tom Brady.

With all of that in mind, I think the Buccaneers will win 24-17 over the Falcons.

Donavon Keiser: Buccaneers 35, Falcons 27

After a 17 point comeback just two weeks ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been red hot on offense, hanging 47 points on the Detroit Lions last week.

With the addition of Ronald Jones back into the lineup, I expect a more balanced run-pass balance this time around, but still have the Bucs relying on the pass to move the ball in chunks down the field. With the Falcons being down CB Darqueze Dennard, it could cause another big game from Tom Brady, who will look to get WR Mike Evans to his 1,000-yard mark for the seventh straight time since he entered the league in 2014.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tampa Bay will be down a few key pieces in Shaq Barrett and Devin White, which could cause issues in the pass rush as both are effective at getting after the quarterback. The good news for the Buccaneers is that Julio Jones will once again miss the matchup, as he also was out week 15 when Tampa traveled to Atlanta. As long as Tampa can hold it's own defending against the pass, they should be golden as the offense should carry them to victory, a feat that rarely occurred all season.



With Bruce Arians making it vividly clear that the Buccaneers will play at full-strength in Week 17, I expect Tampa to take care of business, finishing the year at 11-5.