Buccaneers Face Big Challenge Heading Into Matchup vs. Colts

Winning in the NFL is already hard enough. It becomes even harder when teams have to go on the road.

The Buccaneers are heading to Indianapolis to take on the 6-5 Colts this weekend, but it's not your typical week of preparation. Not only are the Bucs on a short week thanks to their previous Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, but there's also a holiday thrown in this week, as well.

As you can see, the Bucs are at a big disadvantage heading into a big game. But, such is life in the NFL. Teams have to play the cards they are dealt and they have to produce, despite. Especially in November and December.

"The schedule is what is and we've just got to go to work," Chris Godwin said Wednesday. I think it's going to be important for us to stay together as a team and keep pulling the rope in the right direction... We've got a bunch of good and tough opponents coming up here and we're all just trying to make our push for the playoffs, so this is the most important part of the year."

Bruce Arians knows how tough a week like this can be, but he is confident that his crew will handle business since it's loaded with veterans.

"It always has been [difficult]," Arians told reporters Wednesday. "For a young team, it can be a distraction. I think we're a veteran team - they know how to handle it and get prepared. I think we're going to have no problem getting prepared."

Arians' confidence is expected and it's logical, but it doesn't erase the situation at hand. The way this week is structured is going to have an impact on how the team prepares and it could very well bleed over into game day.

The Colts are also coming off a huge road win off Buffalo and their confidence has never been higher after dismantling one of the AFC's better teams. It's easy to see why this game represents the challenge it does.

But Week 12 is a great opportunity to make a statement. The Bucs have dropped their last two road games and all three losses have come away from Raymond James Stadium. All three losses have also been by double digits, but a win over a surging Colts team would be a great way to show that the defending Super Bowl champs are officially back on track.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.