Tom Brady Passes Patrick Mahomes for MVP Favorite

Throwing nine touchdowns through two weeks will do that.

There's a new favorite to win the NFL's MVP award and that player plays for the Buccaneers. But unfortunately for Shaquil Barrett, it's not him.

Per BetOnline.ag, Tom Brady has passed Patrick Mahomes to and is the new favorite to be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player for the 2021 season. Mahomes came in to the season with 4 to 1 odds (20%) at winning the MVP trophy at the end of the year. His odds of winning have declined each week, however, while Brady's has increased over the same amount of time.

As it stands, Brady is the favorite to be named the 2021 MVP with 9 to 2 odds, - or an 18.18% chance of winning. Mahomes, on the other hand, now sits at 23 to 4 - or a 14.81% chance of winning.

Below is BetOnline's current top-10 to win MVP:

Betonline's top-10 players with the best shot at winning the 2021 MVP award.

Brady has completed 65.1% of his passes for 655 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions through two games. He is the seventh-highest rated quarterback and his nine touchdowns lead the league. Mahomes has completed 74.1% of his passes for 680 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. His quarterback rating of 131.4 is the second-highest in the league through two weeks.

This won't be settled until the final votes are counted and a winner is chosen. Until then, make sure you place your money wisely.

