Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears: Game Preview

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) host the Chicago Bears (3-3) in hopes of starting 6-1 for the first time in franchise history. The Bucs know they have a tough opponent coming up in the Bears, especially when it comes to Chicago's defense. The Bears defense was a big reason as to why the Bucs left Chicago as losers in last year's 20-19 contest.

But that was last year and as any head coach or player would tell you: The Bucs have moved on with their lives.

So how will this year's matchup play out? Let's dive into this week's preveiw.

Overview

Tom Brady is on fire through the first six games of the year. Photo credit: John A. Babiak/@Photog_JohnB

What To Watch For

The Bucs offensive line vs. the Bears pass rush: The Bears are tied with the Vikings for the league's most sacks and have the NFL's highest adjusted sack rate. This is scary considering the fact they have the fourth-lowest blitz rate in the NFL. The Bucs offensive line is one of the league's best units when it comes to pass protection and it will need to be at the top of its game this week.

Impact Players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ts Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith: The Bears defense thrives on its ability to get pressure off the edge. How much pressure they garner will be dictated by Wirfs and Smith.

Chicago Bears

QB Justin Fields: How will the rookie quarterback handle Todd Bowles' defense?

Cool Stats

Since the start of the 2020 season, Tampa Bay ranks second in sacks allowed per pass attempt (3.3%) and leads the NFL in most games without allowing a sack (7).

Since Evans entered the league in 2014, he and Brown both rank in the top five in both 100-yard receiving games and multi-touchdown performances.

The Bucs are just 1 of 2 teams with 250+ net a yards in all six games this season. The Chiefs are the other team.

Fournette has now recorded 100+ yards from scrimmage in three consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 4-8 of the 2019 season when he did so in five consecutive games.

Antoine Winfield Jr.'s return is a big deal for the Bucs defense.

Game Outlook

The Bucs are going to be without some big names this week and when you think about said names' roles on the team, there's reason to be concerned for the Bucs going into this game.

But Tampa Bay still matches up with Chicago really well in a few areas. The Bucs' front seven should have a good day against the Bears' front five, the Bucs receivers match up well with the Bears secondary, and of course, the Bucs are much better suited at quarterback than the Bears.

I normally don't buy into revenge games, but last year's matchup in Chicago gets brought pretty often when it comes to talking about last year and the changes the team made after the 20-19 loss. The Bucs know they let one go last year and they'll look to make that right this week.

"That was a tough loss and I think we learned a lot from that loss last year," Tom Brady told reporters Thursday. "There [were] a lot of self-inflicted issues, there [were] a lot of penalties, there was a lot of miscommunication, there [were] a lot of things that weren't clean. And then ultimately, we have a chance to win the game in two-minute by going down and kicking a field goal, and we don't get the job done. So, penalties, not coming through in critical situations – I think that's something that we've come through in critical situations. We've cut down on the penalties, but we've got to stress that and continue to stress that all the time. It's not like that's ever a finished subject, either. You've got to work at it every day. You've got to sharpen your skills. You take nothing for granted.

As a result, the Bucs win a close one and move to 6-1 for the first time in franchise history on Sunday.

