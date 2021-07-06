Pentagon: Cameron Kinley Allowed to Sign with Buccaneers

The United States military has reversed its decision and will allow Cameron Kinley an opportunity to pursue an NFL career.

Photo: Buccaneers rookies Jaelon Darden and Cameron Kinley; Credit: Zach Goodall, AllBucs.com

From a statement released on Tuesday: United States Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III has reversed the Navy's previous decision and will allow 2021 Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley a legitimate chance to play the NFL.

In June, the U.S. Navy denied Kinley's waiver to postpone his required military service as he aspired to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Kinley signed with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent in May.

The Navy's waiver denial was met with mixed reviews, but could be seen as hypocritical as numerous service academy athletes were awarded the same chance at a pro football career that Kinley was denied in recent years. Specifically, fellow Naval Academy grads Malcolm Perry (2020) and Keenan Reynolds (2016) were granted the exact right that Kinley was originally blocked from.

Following the Navy's original decision, Kinley was removed from the Buccaneers roster, meaning he will have to rejoin the team if Tampa Bay remains interested. Head coach Bruce Arians certainly seems to be, as he indicated that the team would welcome Kinley back if he was cleared this summer.

"If he can get free by training camp we'd love to have him back," Arians said in June. "He would miss a lot but he's a very bright young man, so we'll take him on to pick him back up."

Kinley, 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, appeared in 27 games during his Navy career, compiling 88 tackles, one sack, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, 12 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis.