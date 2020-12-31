Buccaneers Injury Report: Davis No-Go, Jones Practices Fully on Thursday

NewsFront Office
Buccaneers Injury Report: Davis No-Go, Ronald Jones Practices Fully on Thursday

The latest on the Buccaneers injury front for Week 17.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Week 17's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. You can find it and everything you need to know below.

Cornerback Carlton Davis III was downgraded from limited participation to did not participate on Thursday as he continues to deal with a groin injury which he suffered the last time the Bucs faced the Falcons, in Week 15. Davis did not play against Detroit, although the Bucs were just fine in the secondary against the Matthew Stafford-less Lions.

Davis' status will be worth monitoring as the Falcons have an explosive offense, seen by Matt Ryan's 356 yards, three-touchdown showing two weeks ago. His limited Wednesday participation could serve as a good sign as Tampa Bay inches toward the playoffs.

Running back Ronald Jones II was a full participant on Thursday, a trend in the right direction after being limited in his first day back at practice on Wednesday. Jones has missed the Buccaneers' last two games with a fractured finger and being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive tackle Steve McClendon and tight end Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) didn't practice on Thursday.

The Falcons did not practice on Thursday as center Alex Mack was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

