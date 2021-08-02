Tampa Bay Buccaneers Remove Cornerback Chris Wilcox From PUP List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers removed rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, the team announced Monday morning.

While he came off the list ahead of Monday's training camp session, Wilcox did not practice as he is "being careful" with his hamstring, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Bucs originally placed Wilcox on the PUP list on July 22 prior to training camp. Auman at the time reported that Wilcox was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay selected Wilcox in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. While he'll likely first see the field on special teams to start his career, Wilcox is expected to compete for a backup role at the cornerback position as well.

Below is a look at his team biography, provided by Buccaneers Communications:

Wilcox (6-2, 195) was the first of the Buccaneers’ two seventh-round selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected No. 251 overall. In five seasons at BYU (2016-20), Wilcox appeared in 41 games, with 26 starts, tallying 88 tackles (three for loss) and eight passes defensed. He was a first team Phil Steele All-Independent honoree and was part of a BYU defense in 2020 that ranked fourth in scoring defense and 10th in total defense, while limiting opponents to just 197.5 passing yards per game.

