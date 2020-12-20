Despite Another Slow Start, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win 31-27 Over Atlanta

It was a tale of two halves for the Bucs, who trailed 17-0 at halftime.

The Atlanta Falcons outplayed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in every aspect of the game in the first half Sunday, holding the Bucs to just 60 yards at halftime.

Behind a fast start by quarterback Matt Ryan, the Falcons led 17-0 at the half, but suddenly Tom Brady and the Buccaneers woke up on offense while its defense continued to play strong. After punting on its first four drives, Tampa Bay scored a touchdown on its first three drives of the second half.

Antonio Brown's first touchdown as a Buc couldn't have come at a better time as Brady found his new receiver for 46 yards with 6:19 left in the game. Brown's big touchdown grab ended up being the game-winning touchdown as the Bucs' defense stepped up huge down the stretch.

Bucs' linebacker Devin White recorded his second sack of the game getting to Ryan on 3rd and 12 for a loss of 11 yards. The Buccaneers were forced to punt giving Atlanta one final chance to drive down the field with 2:40 left in the game.

Tampa Bay defensive end William Gholston sacked Ryan on second down forcing 3rd and 16 from just outside the Falcons' endzone. Tampa Bay brought the blitz and Ryan was forced to throw the ball away turning the ball over on downs.

Brady finished 31-of-45 throwing 390 yards and two touchdowns after a lackluster first half. The Bucs were held scoreless in the first half since 2017.

Ryan completed his first eight passes finding wide receiver Russell Gage on a five-yard touchdown catch which put the Falcons up 7-0 early. The teams exchanged punts in the first quarter but Atlanta capped off a 10 play drive as Ryan connected with Calvin Ridley for a touchdown. At halftime, the Falcons led 17-0.

Tampa Bay scored 21 points in the third quarter, including two rushing touchdowns by Leonard Fournette. The Bucs were without starting running back Ronald Jones, but Fournette stepped up in a number of ways rushing for 49 yards on 14 carries. Brady also threw a touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the third quarter.

The Falcons regained the lead, 27-24, as kicker Younghoe Koo nailed a 52-yard field goal with 8:22 left in the game. Then, Brady found Brown deep down the field, and the Bucs' defense did the rest.

Tampa Bay's 21 points Sunday matched the most by any NFL team in the third quarter of any game this season. The Seahawks scored 21 points in the third quarter against the Vikings in Minnesota.

The last time the Buccaneers scored 21 points in a third-quarter was against the Raiders in 2012 and before then in 1993 vs. the Lions. It matches the team's most ever in any third quarter in franchise history.

Brady improves to 7-0 all-time against the Falcons. His 320 second-half passing yards Sunday are the third-most in the team history.

With the win, the Buccaneers don't actually clinch a spot in the playoffs but move ever so closer to their first postseason bid since 2007.