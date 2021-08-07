Donovan Smith Excused From Buccaneers Practice for Personal Reasons

Following his second missed practice in a row, head coach Bruce Arians shared with media on Saturday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting left tackle Donovan Smith has been excused from training camp practice for personal reasons, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. A timeline for Smith's return was not provided.

Smith, who has been Tampa Bay's starting left tackle dating back to his rookie 2015 season, signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers this offseason that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season.

Josh Wells, an eighth-year pro entering his second season with the Buccaneers, has stepped up in Smith's place as Tampa Bay's first-team left tackle in camp. Edge rusher Shaquil Barrett gave Wells props following Friday's practice for being a reliable member of Tampa Bay's offensive line.

"I still go against Wells occasionally. Wells has been solid as always, Wells has been pretty good," Barrett said. "He's most definitely on this team for a reason, I know he's going to be here again this year because he's so reliable and we [can] count on him in every situation."

Should depth issues continue to arise at offensive tackle, the Buccaneers can pivot to Brad Seaton and newly-signed Chidi Okeke. Rookie center Robert Hainsey also has experience at tackle from his time at Notre Dame, although he has missed practice this week with an undisclosed injury and has been considered day-to-day by Arians.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason updates, and other news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.