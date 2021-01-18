Bucs vs. Packers: NFC Championship Kickoff Time, Opening Line Set

NewsFront Office


Buccaneers vs. Packers: NFC Championship Kickoff Time, Opening Line Set

The stage is set for the NFC Championship, featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers.
Advancing to the NFC Championship for the first time since the 2002-03, Super Bowl-winning season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to face the Green Bay Packers next Sunday, Jan. 24, at 3:05 P.M. The game will be broadcasted on FOX and will take place at Lambeau Field, in Green Bay, Wis.

This will be Tampa Bay's fourth NFC Championship appearance in franchise history, previously advancing to the conference's crowning contest in 2002, 1999, and 1979.

It marks the second time that the Buccaneers and Packers will meet this season, after Tampa Bay defeated Green Bay by a score of 38-10 in October. The Bucs carry a six-game winning streak into the final round of the NFC bracket, hoping to bring that momentum right back to Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) for a second "trip" to the Super Bowl.

“Just so proud of everyone, the whole organization," quarterback Tom Brady said after Saturday night's 30-20 victory over New Orleans in the Divisional Round. "It’s hard to get to this point, there’s nothing guaranteed from this point forward, but we’ve got to go out there and we’re going to have to play our very best to beat one of the best teams in the league.”

If one game won't be enough to satisfy your playoff football cravings, the AFC Championship will begin right after the conclusion of Tampa Bay vs. Green Bay, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills at 6:40 P.M. on CBS. 

Green Bay opens as a four-point favorite over Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship, according to DraftKings. The early over/under is set at 51.5.

