Buccaneers vs. Colts: Picks, Predictions and Takes

After a two-game skid compiled on each side of their Week 9 bye, the Bucs got back on track with a 30-10 victory over the New York Giants on Monday, However, that led to a short week before the opportunity to face a hot Colts team that has won five of their last six games with a point differential of +84.

The Bucs are three-point favorites over the Colts, according to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 53 points. You can find AllBucs' picks and predictions for the matchup below.

Zach Goodall (8-2): Colts 34, Buccaneers 31

This isn't the same Colts team that started the season 0-3. Instead, it's a team that has given offenses fits defensively and has rallied behind quarterback Carson Wentz and the NFL's leading rusher in Jonathan Taylor in recent weeks.

Fresh off of a dominating performance against Buffalo where they tied their season-high with four turnovers forced, this is the type of team that could cause problems for Tampa Bay's typically strong run defense and utilize ball-control after forcing an interception or two off of Tom Brady, who has thrown five picks in the last three games.

The Bucs' performance against New York was promising, but this team has still yet to hit its stride and will be tested this weekend. Tampa Bay has also struggled quite a bit on the road this year, owning a point differential of -21 and 2-3 record. This game will be close and I think Brady will lead several impressive scoring drives, but I'm not convinced that the Buccaneers can grind out a tough win over a team with momentum just yet.

Evan Winter (7-3): Colts 27, Bucs 19

I've gone against my gut twice this year (Rams, Saints) and I missed out on both picks. I'm not doing that a third time.

The Colts -like the Rams and Saints- are a bad matchup for the Bucs. They are better in the trenches, they don't turn the ball over/capitalize off the turnover they create, and Carson Wentz's mobility is going to give them issues. Plus, the Bucs are on the road, which hasn't been kind to them lately.

If Ali Marpet and Antonio Brown were playing, then I might pick the Bucs. But those two injuries (especially Marpet's) will have a major impact on this game. Vita Vea's snap count might be limited, as well. The Colts will find a way to win this game and they will win big.

But at least Chris Godwin will have another 6+ reception, 120+ receiving yard game like he did back in Week 8 against the Saints.

