Tampa Bay Buccaneers left guard Ali Marpet remains in concussion protocol as head coach Bruce Arians shared on Thursday, however, he was a full participant in practice for the first time since Oct. 30. Marpet has sat out of consecutive games with the injury.

Time will tell if Marpet is cleared for Monday's game, and as Arians said earlier in the week, the Bucs don't want to hurry Marpet back from such an injury.

Last week, center Ryan Jensen moved to Marpet's spot while A.Q. Shipley manned Jensen's typical duties at center against the Carolina Panthers. After a solid performance from the unit in which quarterback Tom Brady was only sacked once and the Bucs rushed for 210 yards and two scores, expect those two to remain in those spots should Marpet stick on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams this Monday.

As for the remainder of the report, wide receivers Chris Godwin (finger) and Scotty Miller (hip/groin), as well as cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin), were full participants. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) and safety Mike Edwards (quadriceps) were limited.

Pierre-Paul has recently shifted his practice schedule to limited on the first two days of the week followed by an off-day on the third, from a limited-DNP-full schedule earlier in the year.

Tight end Tanner Hudson (not injury related) was absent from practice due to a death in his family, as reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic.

Relatively speaking, Tampa Bay is looking pretty healthy entering Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Marpet’s status, much the same as the last two weeks, will be worth monitoring.