Buccaneers Friday Injury Report: No Injury Designations Against Atlanta

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their Friday injury report ahead of their first of two games against the Atlanta Falcons. You can find the report, as well as everything you need to know, below.

The Buccaneers list no players with an injury designation, meaning the team is completely healthy entering the game other than who has been placed on a reserve list. Running back Ronald Jones II and left tackle Donovan Smith were placed on the Buccaneers' reserve/COVID-19 list this past week, Jones on Tuesday and Smith on Friday.

Things aren't trending in the right direction for Jones as he has not practiced at all this past week, while Smith has already been ruled out of Sunday's game. Josh Wells will start in Smith's place at left tackle, while Leonard Fournette would start for Jones.

The Bucs were able to activate their starting special teams unit - kicker Ryan Succop, punter Bradley Pinion, and long snapper Zach Triner - from the COVID-19 list on early Friday. All three were able to practice and should be good to go for Sunday, however, Tampa Bay used Contagious Disease Practice Squad Elevations on kicker Greg Joseph and offensive lineman Ted Larsen as a precaution on Friday. Those two would not be subject to waivers next week if and when they are moved back to the practice squad.

In addition, the Buccaneers signed punter Dustin Colquitt and long snapper Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad.

The Falcons have ruled out wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) cornerback Darqueze Dennard (quadriceps) defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), and safety Ricardo Allen (concussion) Guard James Carpenter (groin) and tackle Kaleb McGary (personal) are questionable.