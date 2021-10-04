Buccaneers Injury Update Following Win Over Patriots

Bruce Arians didn't have much to offer regarding the Buccaneers' secondary injuries suffered against New England, but the outlook is not promising.

Bruce Arians isn't known for sharing thorough injury updates immediately after a game, but by the way he described it, it sounds as though the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without another starting member or two of their secondary in the near future.

Already down two starting cornerbacks in Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting, Tampa Bay lost another starting corner in Carlton Davis III as well as safety Antoine Winfield Jr. before the conclusion of the New England Patriots game on Sunday night. Davis left the game in the first half with a quad injury, while Winfield went to the locker room for a concussion evaluation in the fourth quarter.

Asked for an update on Davis after the game, Arians said: “No (update). It’ll be a while, it looks like.”

Regarding Winfield, Arians said as much as the public already knew: “He’s in the (concussion) protocol. We don’t know.”

We'll simply have to wait to find out more, perhaps when Arians speaks with the media on Monday or when the Week 5 injury report debuts on Wednesday. However, it seems as though the Bucs' secondary will take another hit in the coming game(s) as Davis - the team's best cornerback - could be out for some time, at least according to Arians.

