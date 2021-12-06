Arians Updates Injuries to Buccaneers' Gholston, Dean

The long injury report in Tampa Bay gets longer just about every week, even as some players make their way back into the lineup.

Cornerback Jamel Dean is currently in the concussion protocol after exiting the Atlanta Falcons game this past weekend, according to head coach Bruce Arians. Defensive lineman William Gholson is dealing with a patellar tendon injury as well, suffered near the end of Sunday's victory.

"[Dean] looks like he's in pretty good shape so hopefully we can get him out of the protocol by Sunday," Arians said on Monday. "[I] don't know how serious [Gholston's injury is] going to be. I've got to see a couple days worth of treatment. Hopefully, we didn't lose anybody for this next ballgame."

Dean has dealt with numerous injuries this season, including shoulder and knee ailments, but has only missed one game as a result and has performed very well when he's been on the field. In 11 appearances, Dean has tallied 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions and eight defended passes.

Gholston, meanwhile, has been a consistently dependable run defender on Tampa Bay's tied-for-league-best rushing defense, accumulating 23 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss on the year.

The Week 14 injury report will be worth monitoring as Dean, Gholston, and other contributors recover from the injuries.

