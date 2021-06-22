Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Joe Tryon

After missing rookie minicamp and OTAs, Tryon was able to practice during mandatory minicamp and sign his four-year contract with the Bucs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed first-round pick Joe Tryon to a four-year rookie contract, according to Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times.

Tryon signed a four-year deal worth $11.171 million that includes a signing bonus of $5,484,540, the Times reported. Tryon will receive a $660,000 base salary for the 2021 season, which will gradually increase to slightly more than $2.1 million by 2024, according to the report.

Tryon becomes the sixth player from the Bucs' 2021 NFL Draft haul to sign with the team so far, joining quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Jaelon Darden, cornerback Chris Wilcox, and linebackers K.J Britt and Grant Stuard, according to Spotrac.

Tampa Bay's third-round pick Notre Dame offensive tackle Robert Hainsey is the remaining draft pick who still needs to sign his rookie contract with the Bucs.

As for Tryon, the defensive end out of Washington missed Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp and OTAs after undergoing a minor knee procedure sometime in early May. Tryon was able to return for mandatory minicamp, during which he got reps with both the first-team and second-team defenses.

“I thought he got around the quarterback pretty good and he’s just going to continue to get better and better as Todd [Bowles] finds roles for him in the defense," Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said about Tryon following the second day of the minicamp earlier this month. "He’s everything we thought he would be.”

Arians isn't the only Bucs coach impressed with Tryon.

“Well, he definitely passes the eye test," Bucs outside linebackers coach Larry Foote said at the start of the month. "Just watching him on film, the guy is 6-[foot]-5, he can bend, he can move. He’s got a great motor, plays with high energy, and just his DNA jumps off the tape."

Tryon opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a successful 2019 season, one which he felt he had shown enough for NFL teams. Clearly, the Bucs agreed, taking him in the first round of April's draft.

In 2019, Tryon played in every game for the Huskies recording 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 13 games to earn second-team All-Pac-12 honors on the year. Six of those eight sacks came in the final four games of the season for Washington.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Tryon was named a Preseason First Team All‐American by college football expert Phil Steele and he appeared on preseason watchlists for the Butkus Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

