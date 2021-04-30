Six Things to Know About Buccaneers' First-Round Pick Joe Tryon

Here are six interesting facts about the newest member of the Bucs, Washington edge-rusher Joe Tryon.

Photo: Joe Tryon; Credit: Washington Huskies

After waiting all night long, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Washington outside linebacker Joe Tryon with the final pick of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

"He's a very fluid athlete," Bucs' general manager Jason Licht said about Tryon following the first round. "He plays with a tremendous effort which raises his game speed. He's going to be a very versatile guy for us."

Below are six things you need to know about the newest member of the Bucs:

1. Tryon sat out the 2020 college football season

Tryon was one of many who opted out this past season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Tryon's case, the Washington product felt like he had enough strong film from the 2019 season to show NFL squads and clearly, the gamble paid off for him.

2. Tryon was viewed as an All-American entering the 2020 season

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Tryon was named a Preseason First Team All‐American by college football expert Phil Steele and he appeared on preseason watchlists for the Butkus Award and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy. He also named a Preseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News and a Preseason Fourth Team All-American by Pick Six Previews. On Aug. 30, 2020, Tryon announced that he would forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

3. Huskies turns into great Bucs: Tryon joins old teammate in Tampa Bay

Tryon is the second pass-rusher from the University of Washington to be drafted by the Bucs in the past four years. The first one worked out well: Tryon's former college teammate Vita Vea. Tampa Bay is hopeful Tryon will be as successful and impactful as Vea has been so far for the franchise. Benning Potoa'e, another former Husky defensive lineman, is entering his second year with the Buccaneers as well.

4. 2019 was the breakout year for Tryon at Washington

Circling back to the 2019 season, Tryon played in every game for the Huskies recording 41 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in 13 games to earn second-team All-Pac-12 honors on the year. Six of those eight sacks came in the final four games of the season for Washington.

5. An early impact was made by Tryon for the Huskies

After taking a redshirt in 2017, Tryon totaled 20 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack during his first season of playing time in 2018 at Washington. While he made an early impact as a redshirt freshman in 2018, it was really his breakout season in 2019 that put Tryon on the map for not only the Bucs but the entire league.

6. From the state of Washington, Tryon was a star in high school

The Renton, Wash. native attended Hazen High School and was named the North Puget Sound League Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2016 to cap off his senior season. He also earned all‐state honors from the Seattle Times and was named to the USA Today all‐state team that year as well.