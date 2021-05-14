Buccaneers' Joe Tryon Underwent Knee Scope, Out of Rookie Mini-Camp

Photo: Buccaneers outside linebackers Joe Tryon and Ladarius Hamilton; Credit: Jason Beede, AllBucs.com

Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon was present on the first day of Tampa Bay's 2021 rookie mini-camp, but worked off to the side without his helmet.

Head coach Bruce Arians shared after the practice that Tryon had a minor procedure on his knee in recent weeks, which kept him off to the side of the field and out of drills. Tryon spent time jogging with a team trainer on a separate practice field and watched team drills with coaches.

Arians did not specify which knee Tryon had the procedure on.

"He still hasn't passed his physical," Arians told media after the first day of mini-camp. "He had a slight scope and he's real close but we're not going to take any chances."

Arians said that Tryon had the scope on his knee done three or four weeks ago, which would have been before the Buccaneers selected the Washington edge rusher with the 32nd overall pick on April 29.

As a result, Tryon won't take the field for the second mini-camp practice on Sunday. Arians was optimistic that Tryon will be able to participate in the team's mandatory mini-camp that begins on June 7, if not before then as organized team activities begin May 25.

"We're going to take it slow," Arians said. "He'll be ready for mandatory minicamp, maybe sooner than that."

