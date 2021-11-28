Strength on Strength: Jonathan Taylor Could Make History vs. Buccaneers

Jonathan Taylor has a chance to make history on Sunday when his Indianapolis Colts take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the Buccaneers will prove to be quite the test for Taylor in order to reach the accolade.

The Colts' star rusher could become the first running back in NFL history to post nine consecutive games with 100+ yards from scrimmage and a touchdown if he does so against the Bucs in Week 12, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The challenge? Tampa Bay owns the most dominant run defense in the league, allowing just 78.4 rushing yards per game. If the Bucs keep their performance up, they'll finish as the NFL's top rushing defense for the third year in a row.

No running back has posted 100+ scrimmage yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay this year, only Chicago's Khalil Herbert has met the yardage required to do so. Miami's Myles Gaskin finished one yard short of the feat in Week 5.

However, if there is any running back who could pull off the accomplishment right now, it's Taylor. He leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,122, the only back to cross the 1,000-yard mark this year. He's fresh off of a 204 total yard, five-touchdown performance against the Buffalo Bills' No. 4-ranked rushing defense in Week 11.

The matchup will be a true test of strength on strength between the two teams on Sunday, one that could prove pivotal in determining the outcome of the game.

