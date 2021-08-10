Whitehead Misses Buccaneers Practice on Tuesday

The return to practice, seemingly, was brief for Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead.

Whitehead, a fourth-year Buc, was absent from training camp practice on Tuesday. Whitehead had returned to the fields on July 31 after beginning the preseason on the COVID-19 reserve list. Prior to that, Whitehead did not partake in offseason training activities as he recovered from surgery on a tear in his shoulder, suffered in the NFC Championship against Green Bay in January.

No specifics were offered regarding Whitehead's injury from head coach Bruce Arians after practice on Tuesday. It is presumed that this was not a veteran's day off, as Arians has acknowledged maintenance days throughout training camp.

"Well, we've got to wait and see," Arians responded when asked about a new injury. "We'll find out."

Should this injury be serious, it could serve as a large blow to Tampa Bay's safety room. Whitehead put together an impressive stretch of football throughout the regular season and into the playoffs last season, compiling nine tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass breakup in the postseason. He started all 16 games in 2020, recording 74 tackles, two sacks, nine tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

Tampa Bay has been impressed by backup safety Mike Edwards and cornerback Ross Cockrell in camp, as Cockrell moved to the backend as depth issues arose. The two could fill in for Whitehead opposite of Antoine Winfield Jr. should Whitehead miss any time due to the injury.

