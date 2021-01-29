Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: Bye Week Friday Injury Report

Both the Bucs and the Chiefs provided status estimations for a number of players ahead of next week's Super Bowl matchup.

If Super Bowl LV was taking place this Sunday as opposed to next Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) and safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) would be doubtful to play in the game.

Good thing there's another week before the game, right? The Bucs and the Kansas City Chiefs both continued to practice preparing for the Super Bowl and on Friday gave game status estimations in the latest injury report, per league rules.

The statuses are based on estimations if a game was played on Jan. 31. They are not game status estimations for the Super Bowl held on Feb. 7, according to the team. Luckily for the Bucs, no one was ruled out.

However, there is some cause for concern for the Bucs. Both Brown and Whitehead along with linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee), safety Jordan Whitehead (shoulder), and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) did not participate in a single practice this week.

Although Brown and Whitehead are listed as doubtful, David and Winfield are listed as questionable, while Pierre-Paul did not receive an estimate.

Defensive lineman Steve McLendon appeared on the injury report for the first time this week, but it is not injury-related, according to the report. Defensive tackle Vita Vea (ankle) was limited the entire week, while wide receiver Chris Godwin (elbow) remained a full participant in practice.

Similar to the Bucs, the Chiefs aren't fully healthy either. Tackle Eric Fisher, who is dealing with an Achilles injury, was listed as out after not participating in practice the entire week. Also out for Kansas City would be linebacker Willie Gay (ankle). Gay was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice Friday.

Running back Le'Veon Bell was listed as questionable after not practicing Friday due to a knee injury. Bell was limited earlier in the week.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (concussion), and cornerback Rashad Fenton (foot) were all listed as questionable. Fenton was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, he was able to fully participate on Friday.

While Fenton was a full participant after being limited earlier in the week, Watkins went in the other direction. The wide receiver was limited Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice at all Friday.

Next week's injury reports will be a better representation of who will be available for the Super Bowl for both the Bucs and the Chiefs.