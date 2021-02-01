NewsFront Office
Buccaneers vs. Chiefs: Two Kansas City Players Placed on COVID-19 List

Two Kansas City Chiefs have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Super Bowl.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday as close contacts, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL protocol says that players who test positive for COVID-19 would miss 10 days of activities and must be cleared to return by testing negative. The Chiefs can not share if either player has tested positive, but both will be tested vigorously ahead of the Super Bowl in hopes of being cleared to play.

Robinson, a fifth-year wide receiver out of Florida, posted a career-high 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season

Kilgore serves as Austin Reiter's backup at center on the Chiefs' offensive line, which is currently plagued with injuries, and has appeared in eight games. Kansas City will be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship, and starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who has missed the second half of the season with a back injury. 

