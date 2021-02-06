Could Weather Play a Factor in the Super Bowl, Buccaneers vs. Chiefs?

What is the current weather forecast for the Super Bowl LV, and could it affect the game?

Could inclement weather present an issue in the typically sunny Tampa Bay, Florida, for Super Bowl LV?

Perhaps.

Super Bowl Sunday is set to feature a high of 73° and a low of 56°, with the temperature expected to be around 68° at kickoff. The chance of rain has continued to increase as the week has gone on, sitting around an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the morning and afternoon, before dipping to 5% around kickoff.

Scattered thunderstorms will enter the Tampa area on Saturday night and rain will continue to fall through Sunday morning, according to weather reports.

As things stand, the field is expected to be soggy and wind could be a factor during the game. There may not be any inclement weather at and after kickoff, but as the chance of rain has increased into the weekend, that isn't a guarantee.

The Bucs have struggled with holding onto the ball at the catch-point during cold-weather playoff games, combining for nine against Washington and Green Bay last month. Barring additional rain, you'd figure the typically sure-handed Tampa Bay receiving corps should improve in that department in warmer weather when the ball doesn't change due to air pressure.

However, all eyes will be on how potentially slippery field conditions affects the footwork of both the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs skill position players and defenders in coverage.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's AllBucs.com for further updates on the weather for Super Bowl LV, and other news regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.