NewsFront OfficeSI.COM
Search

Could Weather Play a Factor in the Super Bowl, Buccaneers vs. Chiefs?

What is the current weather forecast for the Super Bowl LV, and could it affect the game?
Author:
Publish date:

Could inclement weather present an issue in the typically sunny Tampa Bay, Florida, for Super Bowl LV?

Perhaps.

Super Bowl Sunday is set to feature a high of 73° and a low of 56°, with the temperature expected to be around 68° at kickoff. The chance of rain has continued to increase as the week has gone on, sitting around an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the morning and afternoon, before dipping to 5% around kickoff.

Scattered thunderstorms will enter the Tampa area on Saturday night and rain will continue to fall through Sunday morning, according to weather reports.

As things stand, the field is expected to be soggy and wind could be a factor during the game. There may not be any inclement weather at and after kickoff, but as the chance of rain has increased into the weekend, that isn't a guarantee.

The Bucs have struggled with holding onto the ball at the catch-point during cold-weather playoff games, combining for nine against Washington and Green Bay last month. Barring additional rain, you'd figure the typically sure-handed Tampa Bay receiving corps should improve in that department in warmer weather when the ball doesn't change due to air pressure.

However, all eyes will be on how potentially slippery field conditions affects the footwork of both the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs skill position players and defenders in coverage.

Stay tuned to Sports Illustrated's AllBucs.com for further updates on the weather for Super Bowl LV, and other news regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

680A6108
News

Could Weather Play a Factor in the Super Bowl, Buccaneers vs. Chiefs?

680A5962
News

Photo Gallery: Super Bowl LV Fan Experience on the Tampa Bay Riverwalk

680A6121
News

Photo Gallery: Raymond James Stadium Decked Out Ahead of Super Bowl LV

USATSI_15524668_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Two Buccaneers Listed as Questionable for the Super Bowl

USATSI_15248503_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Super Bowl Preview: Buccaneers Defense vs. Chiefs Offense

LaKendria Robinson is the director of the Super Bowl LV Host Committee’s Business Connect program.
News

Super Bowl LV Business Connect Program Spotlights Local Tampa Bay Companies

USATSI_15032655_168388329_lowres (1)
News

Bucs Super Bowl Champ Ryan Nece, Saints LB Demario Davis Present to Tampa HS

USATSI_15530602_168388329_lowres
News

Goodell: Brady is 'Probably the Greatest Player to Ever Play This Game'